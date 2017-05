Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, The entire Bachchan family sans Jaya Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Dhoni-yuvraj with the entire Cricket team, Vijender Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam, Dino Morea, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput with Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, Kabir Khan, A.R Rahman among many others graced the occasion.