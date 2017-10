Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to television with upcoming TV show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch", says he has no plans of competing with actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on the small screen as they are doing "wonderfully well". Salman is currently hosting controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 11" while Akshay is seen as Super Judge on comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".