SRK cheers for para athletes participating in 2018 Asian Para Games

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave an exhilarating send-off to the Indian Paralympic Contingent going for the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. The Padma Shri awardee was invited by Rao Inderjit Singh, president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), to motivate the para athletes for the games. King Khan, however, said he was there to get inspired himself. Shah Rukh revealed that he was attending the event for a "selfish reason!"