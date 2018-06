Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked actor Salman Khan for making the "Zero" dream come true. Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", which was shared on Twitter on Thursday. "Zero" features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.