SRK calls 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' a special journey

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has called "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" a special journey and thanked all the fans for keeping the film's iconic character Raj and Simran's story alive.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" completed 23 years of running on October 19, Shah Rukh on Tuesday tweeted: "A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj and Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years!"

The film, which won 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony, had also been running for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall here.

"Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge" was Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director.

It starred Kajol alongside SRK, a blockbuster screen pair who appeared opposite each other in several films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name Is Khan" and "Dilwale".

-*-

One month shoot of 'Aadat' completed

The one month shoot of "Aadat" starring Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover in London has concluded.

The film's co-producer Vikram Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote: "We are proud to announce that we have completed 30 days of shooting in 'London' for our film 'Aadat'. Producer Mika singh and Vikram Bhatt. Starring Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Suyyash Rai."

The movie, directed by Bhushan Patel and scripted by Vikram Bhatt, will be shot in London.

This will be the second time Bipasha and Karan will be seen together. The two were seen together in "Alone" in 2015.

-*-

Malaika Arora the realest, beautiful soul: Anusha Dandekar

VJ Anusha has called actress Malaika Arora the most realest, stunning and beautiful soul.

Anusha, who is co-judging the TV show "India's Next Top Model" with Malaika, wished her on the actress's 45th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to this gorgeous woman! It is the best to know when you are inspired by someone and they are exactly how you imagined and even more! Then you get to work with them and they are beyond! To the realest, most stunning, beautiful soul. So easy to love you inside out!"

Malaika was last seen on the silver screen in a song from Vishal Bhardwaj's latest release "Patakha".

--IANS

dc/nv/vm