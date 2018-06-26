SRK, Ali Fazal, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah invited by the Academy

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has made its record breaking number of invites to new members last night. It's a long list of 928 new members which includes some of the biggest talents in India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Fazal, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah. Although SRK has not been a part of any Hollywood films, he has a strong international fan base. Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut in Oscar nominated film, 'Victoria and Abdul'. Anil Kapoor had featured in the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Naseeruddin Shah's 'Today's Special', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'The Great New Wonderful' and Tabu's 'Namesake' received a lot of international acclaims. Last year the Academy sent out 774 invites. Every year the list elongates and in 2018 it has reached its highest record number till date. The Academy since 2014 has been on a directive to include more members from different countries and colour, to diversify its membership. Ali Fazal said on Twitter, "Thank you @TheAcademy . #WeAreTheAcademy a record 928 members for the batch of 2018. Honoured!!!!"