Srishti Goswami, Haridwar Teen, Set To Become One-Day Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on January 24 To Mark National Girl Child Day 2021

Dehradun, January 23: Shristi Goswami, a Haridwar-based teenage girl, is all set to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, i.e. on January 24. The special arrangement has been made to mark National Girl Child Day 2021 which is celebrated on January 24. According to reports, Goswami will administer from the summer capital of the Uttarakhand-- Gairsain. The teenager currently holds the post of Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha.

On the special occasion of National Girl Child Day, Shristi will take charge of the hill state for a day. She is a BSc Agriculture seventh semester student at BSM PG College Roorkee and a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district. In May 2018, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Launches Children-Friendly Police Station in Dalanwala.

Goswami has been a part of many programs in the past. Reports inform that she he had participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. Reports inform that on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24, Goswami will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government in Uttarakhand. These schemes include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

