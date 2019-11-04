Srinagar's Makhdoom Sahib Dargah, a pilgrimage site for all religion

Ingrained with rich values and various beliefs, India is known for its diverse culture and unique traditions in the whole world. It has always been the land of Sufi Saints who have not only played key role in combining various religions but have also emphasized on inward search for God and inherent generosity in humans. So today, we take you to the Shrine of Sufi Saint, Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen in Srinagar city of Kashmir that has served as a pilgrimage site for the people coming from different religious and ethnic backgrounds. Take a look.