Srikanth in quarters, Pranaav-Sikki lose in Badminton Worlds

Glasgow, Aug 24 (IANS) India's Kidambi Srikanth reached the men's singles quarter-finals, while the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Eighth seed Srikanth registered a 21-14, 21-18 win over Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen.

Pranaav and Sikki, the 15th seeds, battled hard as they came close to upsetting the Indonesian seventh seeds Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto but the latter pair prevailed 20-22, 21-18, 21-18.

With the loss of Pranaav and Sikki, India's doubles campaign in the tournament came to an end.

