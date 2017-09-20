Srikanth progresses; Verma, Praneeth bow out of Japan Open

Tokyo [Japan], Sept. 20 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth began his Japan Open Super Series campaign in style as he registered a thrilling victory over China's Tian Houwei in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Srikanth defeated Houwei 21-15, 12-21, 21-11 in a match that lasted for 66 minutes to progress through to the next round.

However, it was curtains down for Sourabh Verma and Sai Praneeth, who faced defeats in their respective opening round matches.

Verma was defeated 21-11, 15-21, 13-21 by seventh seeded Lin Dan of China while Lee Dong-keun of South Korea beat Praneeth 21-23, 21-17, 21-18 in a thrilling first round match that lasted for one hour and 25 minutes.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwani Ponnappa defeated Tinn Isriyanet and Chochuwong of Thailand 21-17, 21-13 in just 35 minutes to enter the second round. (ANI)