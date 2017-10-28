Srikanth becomes first Indian to play French open final, Sindhu crashes out

Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): Indian star and ace shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth on Saturday became the first Indian man to reach the final of the French Open Super Series.

Srikanth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-final match here which lasted over an hour.

However, in women's singles, PV Sindhu failed to sail through the semi-final event after losing 21-14, 21-9 to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a one-sided match.

Srikanth will now locks horns with the World No. 40 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Sunday, to win his consecutive Super Series.

The 24-year-old, who has already clinched three Super Series this year, is enjoying the best form of his career and with another final to play on Sunday; he will aim to become the most decorated Indian badminton player with Super Series titles.

He has already surpassed Saina Nehwal's 2010 record of reaching three Super Series summit showdowns after winning Denmark Open last week, and Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year. (ANI)