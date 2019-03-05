Srikanth 8th in BWF World rankings

Kuala Lumpur, March 5 (IANS) India's Kidambi Srikanth has been placed at the eighth spot in the men's singles list in the latest BWF world rankings release here on Tuesday, with 60,470 points to his credit.

Kento Momota of Japan is at the top spot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rankings:

1. Kento Momota, Japan, 104,750 (points)

2. Shi Yuqi, China, 87,422

3. Chou Tien Chen, Chinese Taipei, 79,874

4. Chen Long, China, 75,138

5. Son Wan Ho, South Korea, 74,922

6. Viktor Axelsen, Denmark, 71,294

7. Anthony Sinisuka, Indonesia, 60,680

8. Kidambi Srikanth, India, 60,470

9. Jonatan Christie, Indonesia, 58,512

10. Kenta Nishimoto, Japan, 57,957

--IANS

gau/ajb/mr