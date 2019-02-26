Srijit Mukherjee announces biopic on heptathlete Swapna Barman

Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji is making a biopic on Swapna Barman, who became India's first ever heptathlete to win a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

The news was announced via a statement.

"Swapna is not only the pride of Bengal but has also made the nation proud with her achievement at such a young age after enduring so much. The film will focus on her life, her struggles and her achievements," Mukherji said.

Hailing from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, Barman won the prestigious medal at the age of 21. She has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Training Centre since 2012.

The challenging role of the gifted sportsperson would be essayed by critically acclaimed actor Sohini Sarkar. The actor will be soon beginning her rigorous workshop to prepare for the inspirational role.

Despite having six toes on each foot and overcoming several obstacles throughout her sporting career, Barman made India proud on international grounds through her immense hard work and dedication, the statement read further.

Sohini Sarkar will be training hard to do justice to the role.

The film, to be directed by Mukherji of "Autograph" fame, is being produced by eastern Indian production company SVF.

