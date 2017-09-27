Sridhar quits as BCCI's General Manager

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations) M.V. Sridhar on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a decision that was accepted by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).

Sridhar, who was under the lens on issues of propriety, submitted his resignation during Wednesday's COA meeting at the Cricket Centre headquarters here.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform that M.V. Sridhar, General Manager - Cricket Operations, has decided to move on with effect from Saturday," the BCCI confirmed in a statement.

"On behalf of the BCCI, Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CEO Rahul Johri thanked Sridhar for his services. The BCCI wishes him the very best for future endeavours," the statement added.

Sridhar was for quite some time now under the scanner with allegations of financial irregularities when he headed the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

It was learnt that Johri will head Cricket Operations for the time being, supported by a three-member team comprising Mayank Parik (International Cricket, Logistics), K.V.P. Rao (Domestic Cricket) and Gaurav Saxena (for ICC/ACC matters, co-ordination with other international boards and point person for the Indian men's cricket team).

--IANS

tri/dg