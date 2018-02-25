Sridevi's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today on a private jet

Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor died in Dubai on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest. She was 54. She was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. According to reports, Sridevi was found unconscious in the hotel room, which she had booked for herself. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to arrive today on a private jet at a cargo airport terminal. An autopsy was conducted in the hospital in Dubai before she was flown to India.