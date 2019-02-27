Sridevi's last film 'Mom' to release in China

The late actor Sridevi film titled 'Mom 'is going to release in china on 22 March. In India it was released on 7 July 2017. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter handle to share the news with a poster of the film. He wrote, "#Xclusiv: Sridevi's final major film #Mom will release in #China on 22 March 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience." The film won two National Awards - Best Actress for Sridevi and Best Background Score for AR Rahman. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, were also the star cast in the film. Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly also played important parts in the film. Ravi Udyawar is the director of the film and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is the producer. 'Mom' was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor, she had a brief cameo in 2018 film 'Zero', with Shah Rukh Khan. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for 'Zero' before she passed away in February 2018. Mom has already been released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore.