Sridevi's demise: Fans light candles to pay tribute to India's first lady superstar

India's first lady superstar, Sridevi Kapoor breathed her last on Saturday. Her demise came as a shock to everyone, since there had been no news of her suffering from any kind of illness. It was a dark day for the Hindi film industry and her fans, when the news of her death arrived with confirmation. Her fans organised a candle lighting session to pay tribute to her contributions in the Hindi Film Industry. In recent years, she was in news for her performances in 'English Vinglish' and 'Mom'. Her elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in 'Dhadak,' and as a mother, she had often expressed her excitement to watch her first performance onscreen. Sridevi's absence will remain a big loss for the film fraternity.