Sridevi's 'asthi visarjan': Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor bid final adieu in Haridwar

The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has left everyone with a void in their hearts. The Sridevi's family is going through a tough time as they are still coping with this unbearable loss. On Thursday, veteran actress's husband Boney Kapoor along with her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor performed 'asthi visarjan' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Sridevi's family was also joined by the late actor's close friend Manish Malhotra. The ashes of Sridevi were immersed at VIP Ghat, before the immersion all the rituals were performed by the family. Conducting prayers at Haridwar is a significant custom for Hindus. Sridevi's sudden death on February 24 sent ripples of shock across the country. The veteran actress made a mark in the film industry with films like ChaalBaaz, Mr. India, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish and Mom.