Sridevi died from accidental drowning: Report

Dubai, Feb 26 (IANS) Indian actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bath tub in her hotel here, reports gulfnews.com.

Sharing the image of the forensic report, the media publication stated that Sridevi, who had traces of alcohol in her blood, lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday night. It was earlier reported that she died due to cardiac arrest.

According to sources, Dubai Police have released the forensic report on Sridevi's death to her family and the Indian Consulate representative.

IANS could not confirm the details of the forensic report.

The Padma Shri recipient was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". That marked the beginning of a journey in filmdom that saw her work across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions, leading her to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Bollywood -- in fact, the only female "superstar" the industry has seen.

She is remembered for her performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

