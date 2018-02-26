Sridevi demise: Celebrities arrive at Anil Kapoor's house to offer their condolences

The sudden demise of Sridevi has shocked the entire industry. Her mortal remains are expected to arrive by today. Meanwhile, various celebrities from the Film Fraternity visited Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's residence to offer their condolences. "Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India tomorrow. We'll update you on further info as and when it's available to us. Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for info on the same," Boney Kapoor's Spokesperson told ANI.