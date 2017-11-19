Sri Lanka's Herath denies Perera DRS controversy

Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) Experienced Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath denied the allegations that off-spinner Dilruwan Perera was looking at the dressing room while asking for a Decision Review System (DRS) in the 57th over of their first innings.

"I mean it is simple as this. I was asking for the review from Nigel (Llong). Maybe Dilwruwan also heard that. That's it," Herath told reporters at the end of the fourth day's play.

Batting on duck after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7 in the 57th over, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given lbw by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of the off-stump.

But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of his off stump.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath was also consulted.

Twitter went into a tizzy after repeated replays showed him breaching ICC's DRS Clause 3.2 (c) which says, "In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given."

Perera got out on five with Mohammed Shami taking his wicket.

"I did not see him (looking towards the dressing room). I was talking to Nigel Llong," Herath clarified when probed further.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not want to comment on the incident, saying he does not want to say anything inappropriate.

"Unless there is any official word from the match referee and umpire we can't say anything. We don't want to comment on this as this would be inappropriate and jumping the gun," Kumar said.

Sri Lanka cricket clarified their stance in a statement later.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to clarify the ambiguity surrounding the DRS appeal of Dilruwan Perera during the 3rd day's play of the 1st Test in Kolkata earlier this afternoon. Contrary to the assumptions made, there was no "message from the dressing room" involved in the requested review.

"Having mistakenly assumed that Sri Lanka were out of reviews, Dilruwan Perera had turned to leave the field when he heard Rangana Herath inquire from the on-field umpire Nigel Long if Sri Lanka have any reviews left, to which Long answered in the affirmative. It was then that Dilruwan requested the review," the statement said.

"We wish to place on record that every single Sri Lankan player and official is not only strongly respectful and bounden to uphold the rules and regulations of the ICC, but plays their game of cricket under the ethics and principles of true sportsmanship and the Spirit of Cricket," it added.

