Sri Lankan youth held for illegal entry in Tamil Nadu: Police

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Coastal Security wing police arrested Sri Lankan national after he illegally entered Tamil Nadu and patrolled the Danuskodi beach last night.

According to the police, a suspicious youth was seen walking towards Mukundarayar Chatram in Dhanushkodi.

The 30-year-old youth has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Bandaranaike, a native of Sri Lanka's Mannar district. He has been brought to the Dhanushkodi police station for interrogation.

During the interrogation, it was found that a Sri Lankan friend of his told him that he was going to meet his acquaintance in Rameswaram and he would get a job in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough probe at the Dhanushkodi Coastal Security wing Police Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

