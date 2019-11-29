Sri Lankan President's first overseas trip to India shows strength of friendship between both countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 held a joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi. While addressing the gathering, he congratulated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the victory in the election. The Prime Minister asserted that Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa has chosen India for his first overseas trip that shows strength of India-Sri Lanka's friendship and dynamics. "I congratulate President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the victory in the election. It's a great honour for us that President Rajapaksa has chosen India for his first overseas trip. That shows strength of India-Sri Lanka's friendship and dynamics," said PM Modi.