Sri Lankan PM remembers Sushma Swaraj for her contributions in IOC

While addressing a gathering at Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) 2019, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe remembered former foreign minister late Sushma Swaraj. He said, "May I preface my address this afternoon by paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj, my good friend was also a distinguished former minister of India. When she was recovering from a prolonged illness, I didn't expect her to make a journey to Hanoi. But her commitment was such that she was there with us and all of us who knew her will miss her. But we must thank and remember her for contributions she made to this conference."