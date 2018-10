Sri Lankan PM leaves for India

Colombo, Oct 18 (IANS) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday left for India on a three-day official visit, his office said in a statement.

During his visit, Wickremesinghe will hold discussions with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on a wide range of topics including housing projects in the north of Sri Lanka, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wickremesinghe will also meet Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Wickremesinghe's delegation includes International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama and Petroleum Resources Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

--IANS

soni/sed