Sri Lankan PM holds bilateral talks with Rajnath Singh, EAM Swaraj

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj met the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held deliberations on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region. While Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress on development projects.