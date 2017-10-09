Sri Lankan Navy detains 10 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained 10 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters. As per the local media reports, the fishermen had been in sea for the last 10 days and were arrested after a local complained about them for fishing close to Sri Lankan territory near Neduntheevu Island. Fishermen from both the countries often breach the un-demarcated International Maritime Boundary Line in search of catch, leading to arrest and confinement of their boats. Arrests of Indian fishermen often spark protests in Tamil Nadu.