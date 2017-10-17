Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen near Katchatheevu

Eight Indian Tamil fishermen were arrested and a boat was seized by Sri Lankan Navy today early morning.

The fishermen, who were natives of Rameswaram, had left for fishing after receiving permit token from fisheries department authorities. Other fishermen who returned said that they were surrounded by Sri Lankan Navy.

Some of them said that they were not allowed to fish in the regular zones and they had to take a long trip to catch fish. They reportedly surrounded when they were returning to the shore between Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi.

According to sources, the Sri Lankan Navy destroyed nets and boats after arresting the fishermen. The fishermen said that they incurred losses amounting to about Rs 75,000.

Sri Lankan Navy reportedly has 150 Indian fishing boats in its custody. Also, Sri Lankan fisheries minister had earlier stated that the fine for fishing in Sri Lankan waters would be increased to Rs 6.75.

Fishermen from Rameswaram lament that even after acquiring adequate permissions, they are not allowed to fish. They said that they did not receive any help from the Indian government over this matter.

Also Watch : MK Stalin condemns killing of Indian fisherman, says Centre can't be mere spectator