Sri Lankan navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Four fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Sunday for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters. The fishermen had gone out fishing when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy near Mandapam town in the early hours of the day and also seized their boat. The Sri Lankan Navy, earlier on July 05 had arrested 12 other fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in their waters. India shares an expansive oceanic border with Sri Lanka without any perceptible demarcation and fishermen on both sides ignore rules while netting their catch. Sri Lanka has long fumed over poaching and illegal fishing by Indian fishermen that it says depletes the catch of its own fishermen. Fishermen from both countries frequently stray into each other's territory and end up spending years in jails.