Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested at least 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters. The fishermen had gone out fishing when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Karainagar area in the early hours of the day and their two boats were seized. India shares an expansive oceanic border with Sri Lanka without any perceptible demarcation and fishermen on both sides ignore rules while netting their catch. Sri Lanka has long fumed over poaching and illegal fishing by Indian fishermen that it says depletes the catch of its own fishermen.