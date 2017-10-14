Sri Lankan Cricketers Hesitant to Tour Pakistan for T20I in Lahore

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently locked in a five-match ODI series. After the ODIs, the teams will face each other in three T20Is of which the last game will be played in Lahore.

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) bid to revive international cricket in the country suffered a setback on Saturday as Sri Lankan cricketers have reportedly refused to travel to Lahore for the scheduled third and final T20I on October 29.

According to a Cricbuzz report, forty contracted players of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have handed a letter to the board saying that they do not wish to travel to Lahore.

“SLC will have a quick chat to the players very soon. We don’t intend to disturb them in middle of a series, but we are left with no option but to address the issue. The ICC also will meet the players on Saturday to brief them about the situation in Lahore,” Cricbuzz quoted a SLC source in the report.

“We are looking at all possibilities. Pakistan has been one our closest allies and we don’t want to let them down,” the source added.

Pakistan successfully hosted a World XI team backed by ICC for a three-match T20I series, called the Independence Cup. Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera was part of the squad as well and it is reported that he has not signed the letter.

After the attack on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, only Zimbabwe has toured the country. PCB earlier conducted the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore which featured some International cricketers as well.

Meanwhile, chances are Sri Lanka could well name a second string team for the T20I in Lahore if its contracted players refuse to travel.