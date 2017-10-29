Sri Lankan Cricket Team Lands in Lahore After Eight Long Years

The Men in Green are leading the T20I series with 2-0, having emerged victorious against Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first game and winning the second in a last-over thriller match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi: With international cricket finding its way back in Pakistan, Sri Lanka on Sunday morning landed in the country almost eight years since they were targeted in a terrorist attack in 2009 in Lahore. The teams will play the third and final T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium amid tight security while the first two matches were played in Abu Dhabi.

According to Geo news, the Sri Lanka team arrived Lahore in the wee hours of Sunday morning and reached safely to their hotel from Allama Iqbal International Airport; reports ANI.

Sri Lanka Team arrival in Pakistan #PakvSL pic.twitter.com/Fb6FTT3hsH — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2017





The Lahore T20I match will be Sri Lanka’s first match in Pakistan since March 2009 militant attack on the team bus during a test match, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players.

Pakistan has only hosted Zimbabwe for a short limited-overs series two years ago since the 2009 terrorist attack.

However, last month it successfully hosted three-match T20 Independence Cup against a World XI backed by ICC at Lahore, featuring high-profile international players.

