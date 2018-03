Commander of Sri Lankan Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in the national capital on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Senanayake is on a two-day-long trip to India. Later in the day, the Sri Lankan Army commander was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Defence Ministry's office. Senanayake is scheduled to hold talks with several officials during his visit.