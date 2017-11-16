Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Test at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Rain delayed the start of play by four hours as the covers went on and off during the scheduled first session.

There will be 55 overs of play in two sessions on Thursday. If this doesn't happen by 5.30 p.m., play will be extended till 6 p.m.

The Eden track had more than a sprinkling of grass on it, underlining Chandimal's decision to bowl first.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.

