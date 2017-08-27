Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Aug 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third of the five-match One Day International (ODI) series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal have replaced suspended Upul Tharanga and injured Danushka Gunathilaka respectively in the match. India have retained the side that played the second ODI.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera (c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Malinga.

--IANS

sam/tsb