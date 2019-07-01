Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live: Where to Watch ICC CWC Match Online

Out of the semi-final race, Sri Lanka and West Indies will be meeting each other at Durham. Both teams will be playing to win the match to keep their pride alive in the World Cup.

The Tigers had lost their previous match to South Africa at the same venue by 9 wickets. The Windies on the other hand lost the Indian team at Manchester by a 125-run margin.

Sri Lanka stand at the seventh place with six points and West Indies are at the second-last position with three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Where Will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Match Be Played?

The ICC World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be played The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street.

When Will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Between SL vs WI Be Played?

The ICC-CWC 2019 match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be played on Monday, 1 July from 3:00 pm IST onwards.

Where Do I Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2019 Match Live on TV?

You can watch the ICC-CWC 2019 between Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE on Star Sports 1/2/Select.

Where Can I Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup Match Live Online?

Live streaming of the ICC-CWC 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.

You can also follow The Quint for latest news and updates from ICC World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Full Squads

West Indies Team Players:

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sri Lanka Team Players:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

