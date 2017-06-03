Sri Lanka vs South Africa Preview, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Proteas favourite in opening Group B fixture

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Preview, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Out of last ten ODIs between these two teams, South Africa have won eight

South Africa start as favourites as they open their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against Sri Lanka. This is the third match of the tournament and first in Group B, which houses India and Pakistan as the other two sides.

Out of last ten ODIs between these two teams, South Africa have won eight. To make stats worse for Sri Lanka, they have lost last seven matches against South Africa. it is not stats alone that make Proteas favourite. The form and the fact that South Africa is a well-balanced side makes them strong favourites. Also Catch- SL vs SA Live Score

However, South Africa will be little disappointed to come into the Champions Trophy with a series defeat against England on their back. Something, Sri Lanka can take a cue from and capitalise on.

There is injury concern in Sri Lankan camp. Captain Angelo Mathews is unlikely to take part in this fixture and missing an important player against a strong opponent could well haunt Sri Lanka. On the other hand, South Africa looks balanced.

The team will have some straightforward decisions to make. However, there could be toss up in the spin department. Keshav Maharaj might be preferred over the experience of Imran Tahir.

Teams:

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.

Sri Lanka (From): Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamara Kapugedera, Niroshan Dickwella.