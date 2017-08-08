Sri Lanka veteran Herath to miss third Test against India

Colombo, Aug 8 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday confirmed that veteran spinner Rangana Herath will sit out the third Test against India at Pallakelle due to back stiffness.

The 39-year-old, a veteran of 83 Tests, bowled 91 overs in the first two Tests which the hosts lost to India. The third Test begins on August 12.

"The decision comes as a result of SLC's Sports Medicine Unit declaring Herath 'unavailable for selection' due to an increased risk of injury calculated from his workload leading up to the 3rd Test," a SLC statement read.

"A heavy investment in Sports medicine & Player Management over the past six months with the recruitment of specialised Trainers and Physios as well as implementation of state-of-the-art assessment and monitoring systems has begun to pay dividends in injury management of the National Performance Squad," it added.

Herath was injured in the first Test while fielding but recovered sufficiently to play in the second Test.

