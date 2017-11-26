Sri Lanka trail by 384 runs vs India on Day 3

Nagpur, Nov 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka scored 21/1 in the second innings, trailing by 384 runs against India at stumps on the third day of the second Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Dimuth Karunaratne (11) and Lahiru Thirimanne (9) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) was the only wicket, taken by pacer Ishan Sharma in the first over of the innings.

Earlier, India declared their innings at 610/6, taking a massive lead of 405.

--IANS

gau/vd