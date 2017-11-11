Sri Lanka Start Tour of India by Hitting Form in Practice Match in Kolkata

New Delhi: The touring Sri Lankan team made a fine start on the tour to India as ahead of the first Test match, playing a two-day warm-up game in Kolkata, it ended Day 1 at 411 for six declared after 88 overs. This is in fact the only warm-up game that the tourists are playing before the first Test match begins on November 16 at the Eden Gardens. Having lost the Test series to India at home, Lanka are under big pressure.

Coming back to the match, opener Sadeera Samarawickrama (74 off 77; 13×4) top-scored for the tourists, who tackled the third-string Board President’s XI bowlers with ease with as many as four batsmen scoring half centuries. At the end of play, Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 73 with Roshen Silva for company on 36.

Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier returned best figures of 2/60 with leg-spinner Akash Bhandari also bagging two wickets. What should augur well for the Dinesh Chandimal-led side is the fact that fit-again Angelo Mathews got back into the groove although he was not very fluent during his 93-ball 54.

The former captain, who could not take part in the recent Pakistan series due to a calf injury, hit six fours and also got a reprieve on 53 when Jiwanjot Singh dropped him at first slip off Jalaj Saxena’s bowling just before tea. Mathews retired after the break. (With IANS inputs)