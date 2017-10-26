Sri Lanka Sports Minister Refutes Claims of Using Black Magic Against Pakistan in Tests

Sri Lanka's Test series win over Pakistan had stunned all as it was the latter who were rated favourites.

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket is going through an interesting phase. Not on the field though. After two-match Test series win over Pakistan, Sri Lanka were handed a 5-0 defeat in One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test series win over Pakistan had stunned all as it was the latter who were rated favourites. Interestingly, a few weeks back Ganga Zoiza, a local sorcerer, had claimed that at Dayasiri Jayasekara’s, Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister, request, she cast a spell over the Pakistan team that helped the national team win the Test series.

However, Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister has denied these claims and threatened to sue the local sorcerer.

“I told her that if she didn’t take down that post, I will complain to the police and also take legal action against her,” the minister told reporters.

“I did not direct the captain or the team to get her services.”

Zoiza recently on her Facebook page posted that on the minister’s orders Sri Lanka’s Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal approached her with a request to cast a spell to ensure a win against Pakistan.

“Chandimal came to me before leaving for the series against Pakistan (in the United Arab Emirates),” she said on her Facebook page – where she also posted a photo of Chandimal at her home – after Sri Lanka won the Test series on October 06.

“My special thanks to minister Dayasiri Jayasekara for directing him to me. I will ensure a golden era for Sri Lanka cricket,” she wrote at the time.

As of now, Zoiza has removed both the post and the photo after the minister threatened to sue her.

Meanwhile, Jayasekara cited Sri Lanka’s 5-0 loss in the subsequent one-day series to rubbish Zoiza’s claims. “If she really cast a spell, how come we suffered a whitewash in the ODI series?” the minister asked.

