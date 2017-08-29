Sri Lanka skipper Kapugedera doubtful for 4th ODI

Colombo, Aug 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera's participation has been thrown into doubt after he aggravated a back injury during the previous cricket match against India on Sunday.

"I was talking to the physio and he (Kapugedera) hasn't been ruled out quite yet," cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha was quoted as saying by espncricinfo on Tuesday.

"He's being treated. Only five or six guys are training tonight, so anyway we gave him a break. We'll most probably look at it tomorrow (Wednesday) at training tomorrow afternoon. If he doesn't train tomorrow then definitely he is out," he added.

Kapugedera has not trained since the third One-Day International (ODI) where he was nursing a stiff back but had batted and fielded in that game.

The final call on his involvement will be taken in 24 hours, it has been learnt.

"I think when he went into bat, it got worse, we'll just have to wait further for the physio to tell us what's going on." Gurusinha said.

Kapugedara will become the fifth Sri Lanka batsman to become unavailable if he cannot make the final XI.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal was out with a fractured finger while wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera and batting all-rounder Asela Gunaratne had been ruled out of the series with injury.

Danushka Gunathilaka is also nursing a shoulder strain (though there remains a small possibility he could recover in time for the next match), and Upul Tharanga has been suspended due to a slow over rate.

--IANS

dm/sam/pur/bg