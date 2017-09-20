Sri Lanka qualify for 2019 cricket World Cup

Dubai, Sep 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka have qualified for the 2019 World Cup after the West Indies lost the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at Old Trafford, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed.

"With September 30, 2017, set as the cut-off date for automatic qualification for the ICC's pinnacle 50-over tournament, the Windies (78 points) now cannot move ahead of Sri Lanka (86 points) on the ICC ODI Team Rankings irrespective of how their remaining matches against England pan out," ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's One Day International captain Upul Tharanga said: "It's no secret that we (Sri Lanka) have been going through a tough time, but I want to say a big, big thank you to our fans who've kept faith with us when things looked bleak.

"ICC events have always brought out the magic in Sri Lanka cricket, and I look forward to proving that once again.

"We have a clear plan towards the World Cup, and we will work hard at achieving each step. As we say in the dressing room, -- little 'w's (wins) add up to make the big 'W' (win) -- so that's what we'll be focusing on and I know you will see Sri Lanka's special brand of cricket out there once again soon," he added.

The 1996 World Champions have become the eighth and last team to book a spot directly after Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

