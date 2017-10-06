Sri Lanka to play practice match at JU campus

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka will play a practice match against Board President's XI at the Salt Lake campus of Jadavpur University from November 11 to 13 ahead of the first cricket Test at Eden Gardens from November 16.

Head of International Cricket of Sri Lanka Cricket Chandima Mapatuna on Friday visited the Eden Gardens and expressed happiness with the facilities at the Jadavpur Campus in Salt Lake and Eden Gardens.

"He came and met us today and was happy with the facilities at both the venues. The meeting went off very well and in spirit of the long and warm relations we have enjoyed with the Sri Lankan board.

"He was very happy with the facilities and we assured them of our complete cooperation during their stay in Kolkata," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The team will arrive here on November 9.

-IANS

