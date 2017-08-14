Sri Lanka to Play at Least One T20I in Pakistan, Says Board President Thilanga Sumathipala

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan in a bilateral series in UAE this year in September-October. The tour comprises of two Tests, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is. If all goes well, Pakistan is likely to host at least one of the T20I games in their country.

Following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lankan board president Thilanga Sumathipala while speaking at a formal dinner said he is willing to send the team to Pakistan.

“I am keen to take my team to Pakistan. We have had our security experts visit and make an assessment, and things look positive with things improving all over the country and especially Lahore being cleared. We have three T20 games coming up against Pakistan in September and we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,” said Sumathipala in a statement released by SLC. Also Read- BCCI CEO Confirms India’s Tour of South Africa This Season

“I call upon each one of you as members to play your role and give Pakistan the security of your support. There is always risk – there were two attacks in London during the Champions trophy, but cricket continued under the security assurances if the ICC, so likewise we too must be as accommodating and understanding as possible with our members and extend our fullest support to them as the cricketing family of Asia,” he added. Also Read- Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina Ignored as India Announce Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs & One-Off T20I

If Sri Lanka agrees to travel to Pakistan for the T20I match, it will be their first visit to the country since the 2009 terror attack. After the attack, only Zimbabwe have toured Pakistan. Earlier this year, PCB conducted the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore. In September, ICC is set to send its World XI for T20 matches as well.