Sri Lanka Name Squad For ODIs, T20I Against India; Upul Tharanga to Lead

Sri Lanka, who are hosting India, announced the 15-man squad for the five ODIs and one-off T20I. The team will be led by Upul Tharanga, while the Test captain Dinesh Chandimal has been left out.

It will be Tharanga’s first in-charge of the team after Angelo Mathews gave up the ODI captaincy post the 2-3 loss against Zimbabwe at home in July. However, Mathews is still the part of the squad.

While SL bowling spearhead Lasith Malinga has made a comeback in the squad, pacer Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounder Asela Gunaratne are out due to injuries. Vishwa Fernando, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has been included in the squad alongside Milinda Siriwardana and Akila Dananjaya.

The home team faced 0-3 whitewash against India in the recently concluded Test series and they will be hoping to avenge the shameful loss by winning ODI series.

Ahead of the limited overs game, skipper Tharanga has called for the support from his countrymen and to back the team despite their recent loss in the Test.

“Every team goes through a rough patch,” he said.

“This is something that happens in cycles to every team and every nation no matter how great a cricketing nation they are. The support of our fans plays a big role in lifting the morale of the team.

“We play for our country and our goal is to bring pride to our family of 20 million in this nation – so your support is something that matters greatly to us,” Tharanga added.

SL can be unpredictable when it comes to ODI’s and they even upset India in their group game at the Oval in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Here’s the full squad:

Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishva Fernando