As Sri Lanka moves closer to China, what does this mean for India and its interests?

The short-notice Colombo visit of a high-level Chinese delegation, to be followed now by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo's this month-end should be of interest as much to the Indian strategic community as to their counterparts in Sri Lanka. The question is that if the Chinese visit was a reaction to the recent Quad Ministerial at Tokyo, and the delayed one by Pompeo, likewise, has been influenced by the latter.

"Negotiations are underway for a ¥10 billion (Renminbi) currency-swap agreement between the Central Bank and the People's Bank of China, to address the current liquidity crunch," Colombo-based Daily Mirror quoted Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Sri Lanka's Money, Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms Minister, only days after the visit of a Chinese delegation, headed by former Foreign Minister, Yang Jiechi, now a leading Politburo member. Converting as $1.5 billion swap (appx), this is much bigger than the $400 million swap deal with India, with 'technical negotiations' already on for another $1 billion swap.

Central Bank governor during the presidency (2005-15) of Mahinda Rajapaksa, now Prime Minister, Cabaral recalled how he had signed such a deal in his time. As if to make greater sense, or make light of what is otherwise seen as a further Sri Lankan tilt towards China, he indicated the possibility of the government approaching the IMF for funding, instead. "If we have to go and hold the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) hand " or if the IMF has to hold our hand " that, I think, is a danger signal. We know we have to get our debt situation under control. Do we need the IMF to say that? No," he said, by way of explanation.

Gota visiting Beijing

During the Yang team's visit, China offered a $90 million grant towards COVID-related medical assistance, promised a further $500 million loan to Sri Lanka, repayable in ten years. The loan-agreement, as it turns out, was to have been concluded during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Beijing visit, which had to be delayed, and will be signed soon in the Chinese capital.

Following the successful conclusion of exchanges between the two sides, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to visit China, later this year " his first after assuming office. Thus far, also because of the intervening COVID-19 pandemic, Gotabaya's overseas visit was restricted to meeting with neighbouring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

At talks with the Chinese delegation, Gotabaya pointed out that China had been a long-standing friend to Sri Lanka, It supported Sri Lanka to defeat terrorism and to build infrastructure, including the Hambantota Port, the Port City and Southern Expressway. He highlighted how "irrespective of the administration in power" in Colombo, bilateral ties had grown.

As if in this context, Gotabaya said that the Hambantota Port was Sri Lanka's idea, and not that of China, and the latter offered to fund it. Now, many geopolitical analysts call it a Chinese debt-trap to gain control over Sri Lankan affairs. "I want to prove that it is not the case and that this large-scale project will help improve the living standards of the people." He did not explain how, considering that this or no other China-funded project provided jobs for the locals. If the current focus is on the promised Chinese-funded SEZ at Hambantota, it remains to be seen, how much of Sri Lankan exports (as against imports) would it handle.

Read between the lines, Gotabaya was sending out a message to overseas critics that Hambantota was a 'national project' of Sri Lanka and there was across-the-board consensus in the matter. Clearly, he was referring to the predecessor government of Ranil Wickremesinghe converting Mahinda era construction-cum-concession contract into a 'debt-equity swap' deal, handing over Sri Lankan 'territory' to a Chinese firm on a 99-year lease.

According to official release from the Sri Lankan President's office, Gotabaya said he wanted to bring to Sri Lanka the type of development in rural areas that he had seen during his 13 visits to China before he became President (mostly when he was war-time Defence Secretary under President Mahinda, his brother).

