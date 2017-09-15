Sri Lanka marches into Red Bull varsity cricket final

Galle (Sri Lanka), Sep 15 (IANS) A disciplined all-round effort helped defending champion Business Management School (BMS) of Sri Lanka beat Australia's University of Sydney (UoS) by three runs in the second semi-final of the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals here on Friday.

In the final, BMS will now face Northwest University (NWU) of South Africa, who defeated University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the Galle International cricket stadium here.

Chasing 164, Australia's UoS failed to give the fight as Hayden Kerr (54 off 27 balls) was the lone fighter among the batsmen.

For the home side, Ranitha Minon Liyanarachchi scalped two wickets.

--IANS

gau/tri/dg