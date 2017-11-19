Sri Lanka gain 122-run lead in opening Test

Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka gained a vital 122-run lead before being bowled out for 294 in their first innings in the opening Test against India at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Resuming play at 263/8 after lunch break, India seamer Mohammed Shami wasted no time in packing back veteran Rangana Herath, who scored a valiant 105-ball 67.

Playing in his home ground, Shami took 4/100 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar contributed with 4/88. Fellow pacer Umesh Yadav took the remaining two wickets.

