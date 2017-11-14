Sri Lanka have extended training session

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Trying to improve on their 9-0 drubbing at home at the hands of India, the Sri Lankans had an extended practice session as they dropped in at the Eden Gardens one hour before schedule and trained for four hours ahead of the first cricket Test.

Scheduled to train from 9 a.m., the tourists came in an hour early. Their main drill centred around batting, supervised by batting coach Thilan Samaraweera.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal and his batsmen were seen playing a lot of spin with paddle sweep and reverse sweep the mainstays.

Having finished their respective batting sessions, each of their batsman, including Chandimal, were seen heading to the former Test batsman.

Samaraweera spoke to each of them individually and they later headed for a shadow practice session.

This is the Sri Lanka's first tour to India since 2009 when they lost 0-2 in a three-Test series.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg